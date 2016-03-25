Cindi Shineflew has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Cindi Shineflew, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Cindi Shineflew, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Spokane, WA.
Cindi Shineflew works at
Locations
6002 N Lidgerwood St, Spokane, WA 99208 (509) 482-4402
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
Ratings & Reviews
I have gone to Cindi Shineflew for many years, she has always been great to work with and through! Very Personable and helpful!
About Cindi Shineflew, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1538297932
Frequently Asked Questions
Cindi Shineflew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cindi Shineflew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Cindi Shineflew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cindi Shineflew.
