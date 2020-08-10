Dr. Cindi Gayle, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gayle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cindi Gayle, PHD
Dr. Cindi Gayle, PHD is a Counselor in Gainesville, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Florida College of Medicine
The FLOAAT Center5211 SW 91st Ter Ste F, Gainesville, FL 32608 Directions (352) 642-6008
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Cindi Gayle is a miracle worker. If you want to get better, go to her. She helped me through a very challenging time when I was experiencing severe anxiety, panic, sleep difficulties, and OCD. She is extremely knowledgeable in her field and helped me understand my disorder and learn mindfulness, CBT, and exposure-response techniques to combat my symptoms. She is always professional and up-to-date on the latest evidence-based research and therapies, while at the same time she is very compassionate, empathetic, and takes a genuine interest in her client's well-being. She was also able to refer me to additional providers and programs both within FL and out of state to further my path to recovery. I am so grateful for Dr. Cindi Gayle. She comes with my highest recommendation.
- Counseling
- English
- University of Florida College of Medicine
