Chuck Gee, PA
Overview
Chuck Gee, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Jordan, UT.
Chuck Gee works at
Locations
Southwest Family Medicine1575 W 7000 S, West Jordan, UT 84084 Directions (801) 486-8283Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is amazing
About Chuck Gee, PA
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1972620417
Frequently Asked Questions
Chuck Gee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Chuck Gee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Chuck Gee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Chuck Gee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Chuck Gee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chuck Gee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chuck Gee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.