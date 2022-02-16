Chrystal Bishop, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Chrystal Bishop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Chrystal Bishop, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Chrystal Bishop, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Roanoke, VA.
Chrystal Bishop works at
Locations
1
Bonsack4615 Huntridge Rd, Roanoke, VA 24012 Directions (540) 977-0900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Chrystal is one of the best health care providers l have seen. She listens to your concerns and comes up with a plan to address your health care needs. She is also very caring and compassionate. Just a wonderful person overall !!
About Chrystal Bishop, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1467628503
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson College Of Health and Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Chrystal Bishop has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Chrystal Bishop accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Chrystal Bishop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Chrystal Bishop works at
131 patients have reviewed Chrystal Bishop. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Chrystal Bishop.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chrystal Bishop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chrystal Bishop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.