Chrysalis Colasanti, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Chrysalis Colasanti, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Rineyville, KY.
Chrysalis Colasanti works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine6184 RINEYVILLE RD, Rineyville, KY 40162 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Chrysalis Colasanti?
I have already referred my Sister to Chrysalis. I found her to be professional, knowledgeable and caring. I have nothing but positives to say about the staff. From the office to the Nurse and Phlebotomist.
About Chrysalis Colasanti, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1528320132
Frequently Asked Questions
Chrysalis Colasanti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Chrysalis Colasanti using Healthline FindCare.
Chrysalis Colasanti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Chrysalis Colasanti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Chrysalis Colasanti.
