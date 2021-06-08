See All Nurse Practitioners in Rineyville, KY
Chrysalis Colasanti, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Chrysalis Colasanti, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Chrysalis Colasanti, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Rineyville, KY. 

Chrysalis Colasanti works at Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine in Rineyville, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine
    6184 RINEYVILLE RD, Rineyville, KY 40162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Hardin

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Chrysalis Colasanti?

Jun 08, 2021
I have already referred my Sister to Chrysalis. I found her to be professional, knowledgeable and caring. I have nothing but positives to say about the staff. From the office to the Nurse and Phlebotomist.
Courtney B — Jun 08, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Chrysalis Colasanti, APRN
How would you rate your experience with Chrysalis Colasanti, APRN?
  • Likelihood of recommending Chrysalis Colasanti to family and friends

Chrysalis Colasanti's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Chrysalis Colasanti

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Chrysalis Colasanti, APRN.

About Chrysalis Colasanti, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1528320132
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Chrysalis Colasanti, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Chrysalis Colasanti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Chrysalis Colasanti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Chrysalis Colasanti works at Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine in Rineyville, KY. View the full address on Chrysalis Colasanti’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Chrysalis Colasanti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Chrysalis Colasanti.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chrysalis Colasanti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chrysalis Colasanti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Chrysalis Colasanti, APRN?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.