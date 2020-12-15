Christy Williams has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Christy Williams, LCSW
Overview
Christy Williams, LCSW is a Counselor in Anchorage, AK.
Christy Williams works at
Locations
Thomas M Robinson Phd PC2600 Denali St Ste 606, Anchorage, AK 99503 Directions (907) 258-1511
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Christy off and on for 20 years. I would most definitely be dead if she wasn’t a part of my world
About Christy Williams, LCSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1497870976
Frequently Asked Questions
Christy Williams accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christy Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christy Williams works at
3 patients have reviewed Christy Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christy Williams.
