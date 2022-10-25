See All Nurse Practitioners in Baton Rouge, LA
Christy Perry, PMHNP Icon-share Share Profile

Christy Perry, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (7)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Christy Perry, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennesse - Doctor of Nursing and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet.

Christy Perry works at The Baton Rouge Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baton Rouge Clinic General Psychaitry Associates
    3401 North Blvd Ste 100, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 381-2621
  2. 2
    4040 North Blvd # A, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 928-2468

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Christy Perry?

    Oct 25, 2022
    Christy is a very competent therapist. She does not rush through appointments and explains medications and future plans of treatment very carefully. I have no hesitation in recommending her. She is very proficient in her duties.
    Mark Carpenter — Oct 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Christy Perry, PMHNP
    How would you rate your experience with Christy Perry, PMHNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Christy Perry to family and friends

    Christy Perry's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Christy Perry

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Christy Perry, PMHNP.

    About Christy Perry, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295860815
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Tennesse - Doctor of Nursing
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Our Lady Of The Lake College Of Nursing
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christy Perry, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christy Perry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Christy Perry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Christy Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christy Perry works at The Baton Rouge Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Christy Perry’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Christy Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christy Perry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christy Perry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christy Perry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Christy Perry, PMHNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.