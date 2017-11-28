Christy Overstreet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Christy Overstreet, APRN
Offers telehealth
Christy Overstreet, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Paducah, KY.
Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care2670 New Holt Rd Ste 120, Paducah, KY 42001 Directions (270) 575-1010
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Awesome primary care provider! I send all my friends and family to her.
About Christy Overstreet, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1164838975
