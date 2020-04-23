C Annie Overson, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if C Annie Overson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
C Annie Overson, CNM
Offers telehealth
C Annie Overson, CNM is a Midwife in Brigham City, UT. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Brigham City Community Hospital and Ogden Regional Medical Center.
C Annie Overson works at
MountainStar Medical Group - Brigham City970 Medical Dr Ste 202, Brigham City, UT 84302 Directions (435) 254-5709
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham City Community Hospital
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Preferred Health Systems
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Prudential
- UnitedHealthCare
Annie always takes her time with me and makes sure to answer all of my questions. The other staff members are very friendly and helpful. Annie always makes me feel like we’re best friends when she comes in and I love it!
- Midwifery
- English
- 1053732297
- Strong Memorial Hospital - Rochester, New York
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
