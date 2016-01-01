Christy Nyakana, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christy Nyakana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christy Nyakana, LCSW
Christy Nyakana, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Christy Nyakana works at
Locations
Grow Therapy322 N Shore Dr Ste 200 Bldg 1BOFF, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (786) 244-2403
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
About Christy Nyakana, LCSW
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1639375751
Christy Nyakana accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Christy Nyakana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Christy Nyakana has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christy Nyakana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christy Nyakana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.