Dr. Christy Monaghan, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christy Monaghan, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Saint Augustine, FL.
Dr. Monaghan works at
Locations
STANLEY COHEN DO PA Associates605 Palencia Club Dr # 201, Saint Augustine, FL 32095 Directions (321) 368-8877Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Monagahn was amazing at reunification therapy to put our family and children back together. I am truly grateful for her help and I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Christy Monaghan, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, American Sign Language
- 1245312412
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monaghan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monaghan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monaghan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monaghan works at
Dr. Monaghan speaks American Sign Language.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Monaghan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monaghan.
