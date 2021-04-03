See All Nurse Practitioners in Elizabethtown, KY
Christy McKinney, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Christy McKinney, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Elizabethtown, KY. 

Christy McKinney works at Member Medical, DPC in Elizabethtown, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Member Medical, DPC
    3046 Dolphin Dr Ste 104, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 370-1980
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 03, 2021
    Great Healthcare Provider with full of compassion!
    Patient — Apr 03, 2021
    About Christy McKinney, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972800712
