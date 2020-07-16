See All Dermatologists in Eugene, OR
Christy Sno, PA Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Christy Sno, PA

Dermatology
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Christy Sno, PA is a Dermatologist in Eugene, OR. They graduated from Oregon Health & Science University and is affiliated with Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center.

Christy Sno works at Willamette Valley Dermatology in Eugene, OR with other offices in Springfield, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Willamette Valley Dermatology
    360 S Garden Way Ste 230, Eugene, OR 97401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 747-6159
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Willamette Valley Dermatology
    1605 G St, Springfield, OR 97477 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 747-6159
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Excision of Cyst Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Lipomas Sebacious Cyst Removal Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Shave Biopsy of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wart Treatment Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Christy Sno?

    Jul 16, 2020
    Christy McAlister is very personable and works hard to find what is right for her patients. I have really enjoyed both visits with her and plan to come back.
    Megan S. — Jul 16, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Christy Sno, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Christy Sno, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Christy Sno to family and friends

    Christy Sno's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Christy Sno

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Christy Sno, PA.

    About Christy Sno, PA

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811067069
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • x
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Oregon Health & Science University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Oregon
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christy Sno, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christy Sno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Christy Sno has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Christy Sno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Christy Sno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christy Sno.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christy Sno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christy Sno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Christy Sno, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.