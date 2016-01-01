Christy Lee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Christy Lee, FNP
Overview
Christy Lee, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lubbock, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2703 82nd St Ste 35, Lubbock, TX 79423 Directions (806) 761-0428
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Christy Lee, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1518396365
Frequently Asked Questions
