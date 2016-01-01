Christy Fassbender accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christy Fassbender, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Christy Fassbender, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Mobile, AL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3719 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 460-1533
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Christy Fassbender, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1902334170
Frequently Asked Questions
