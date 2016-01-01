See All Nurse Midwives in Lansing, KS
Christy Evers, CNM

Midwifery
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Christy Evers, CNM is a Midwife in Lansing, KS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Christy Evers works at Specialists in Womens Care - Lansing in Lansing, KS with other offices in Kansas City, KS. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Specialists in Womens Care Lansing
    1004 Progress Dr Ste 120, Lansing, KS 66043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 365-3629
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Specialists in Womens Care - KCK
    1601 N 98th St Ste 103, Kansas City, KS 66111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 365-3628
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center

About Christy Evers, CNM

Specialties
  • Midwifery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1164083713
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
Primary Care
