Christy Cook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Christy Cook, WHNP
Overview
Christy Cook, WHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cape Girardeau, MO.
Christy Cook works at
Locations
Southeast OB/GYN at Women First1111 N Mount Auburn Rd, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 Directions (573) 339-1101
Hospital Affiliations
- Southeast Hospital
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Christy is amazing. She is extremely knowledgeable and professional. She makes you feel extremely comfortable in an uncomfortable situation.
About Christy Cook, WHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1811954761
Frequently Asked Questions
Christy Cook accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christy Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christy Cook works at
4 patients have reviewed Christy Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christy Cook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christy Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christy Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.