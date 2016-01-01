Christy Coleman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Christy Coleman, APRN
Overview
Christy Coleman, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Owensboro, KY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2200 E Parrish Ave Bldg E Ste 101, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 852-1655
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Christy Coleman, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1710122247
Christy Coleman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christy Coleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Christy Coleman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christy Coleman.
