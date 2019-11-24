See All Clinical Psychologists in Northborough, MA
Clinical Psychology
Overview

Dr. Christy Clark, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Northborough, MA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from The Wright Institute and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center and UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.

Dr. Clark works at Massachusetts Psychotherapy Associates in Northborough, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Massachusetts Psychotherapy Associates
    300 W Main St, Northborough, MA 01532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 366-7707

Admitting Hospitals

  • Umass Memorial Medical Center
  • UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 24, 2019
    About Dr. Christy Clark, PHD

    • Clinical Psychology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1760411102
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard Medical School, McLean Hospital
    • University Of Oregon Counseling Center
    • The Wright Institute
    • Tufts University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christy Clark, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clark accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clark works at Massachusetts Psychotherapy Associates in Northborough, MA. View the full address on Dr. Clark’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

