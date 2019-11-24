Dr. Christy Clark, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christy Clark, PHD
Overview
Dr. Christy Clark, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Northborough, MA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from The Wright Institute and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center and UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Clark works at
Locations
Massachusetts Psychotherapy Associates300 W Main St, Northborough, MA 01532 Directions (508) 366-7707
Hospital Affiliations
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
- UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
An hour-long therapy session with Dr. Christy Clark feels more like a relaxed chat with a caring, empathetic friend than an appointment with a psychologist. She provided me with the tools to embrace my anxiety and work through it in an easily accessible, methodical way. Dr. Clark shares in her patients’ successes and relates to their troubles. Each session with her made me feel less alone.
About Dr. Christy Clark, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1760411102
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School, McLean Hospital
- University Of Oregon Counseling Center
- The Wright Institute
- Tufts University
