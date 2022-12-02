See All Nurse Practitioners in Collierville, TN
Christy Bruno, PMHNP-BC

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Christy Bruno, PMHNP-BC is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Collierville, TN. 

Christy Bruno works at Core Psychiatry in Collierville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Core Psychiatry
    1011 W Poplar Ave Ste 7, Collierville, TN 38017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 446-0226
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction Treatment
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 02, 2022
    I have never met someone as kindhearted & understanding as Christy Bruno. She listens & evaluates from the heart, which is very rare these days. I highly recommend Core Psychiatry & especially Christy Bruno. From day one, Christy has been friendly, helpful & caring. She is the best psychiatrist I've ever seen. She helps me to see things in a way I've never thought. I appreciate her & her staff more than they will ever know!
    Jessica Mitchell — Dec 02, 2022
    About Christy Bruno, PMHNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154836922
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christy Bruno, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christy Bruno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Christy Bruno has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Christy Bruno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christy Bruno works at Core Psychiatry in Collierville, TN. View the full address on Christy Bruno’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Christy Bruno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christy Bruno.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christy Bruno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christy Bruno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

