See All Dermatologists in Louisville, KY
Christy Baker, DCNP Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Christy Baker, DCNP

Dermatology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Christy Baker, DCNP is a dermatologist in Louisville, KY. She currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC. She accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    DermCARE Practitioners, LLC
    1169 Eastern Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 361-3909

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Humana
  • Medicaid
  • MultiPlan
  • Sagamore Health Network
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Christy Baker, DCNP

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1780671651
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Spalding University
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Murray State University
Undergraduate School

Patient Satisfaction

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Christy Baker?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Christy Baker, DCNP
How would you rate your experience with Christy Baker, DCNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Christy Baker to family and friends

Christy Baker's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Christy Baker

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Christy Baker, DCNP.

Frequently Asked Questions

Christy Baker, DCNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christy Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Christy Baker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Christy Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Christy Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christy Baker.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christy Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christy Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.