Christy Bain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Christy Bain
Offers telehealth
Overview
Christy Bain is a Nurse Practitioner in Abilene, TX.
Christy Bain works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Abilene Family Medical Associates Llp6417 Central Park Blvd, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 695-6370
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christy Bain?
Got in to see Ms. Bain immediately! It was my first visit with her, her professionality was so evident, her ease of conversation was disarming/refreshing, she made me feel very comfortable. I was completely satisfied (more like "thrilled") with the way she addressed and provided an immediate solution to my presenting problem.
About Christy Bain
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1043595317
Frequently Asked Questions
Christy Bain accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christy Bain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christy Bain works at
7 patients have reviewed Christy Bain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christy Bain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christy Bain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christy Bain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.