Christopher Ziegler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Christopher Ziegler, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Christopher Ziegler, PSY is a Psychologist in Mechanicsburg, PA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5008 Lenker St Ste 101, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 Directions (717) 919-6124
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
He is a caring, empathetic, and insightful therapist.
About Christopher Ziegler, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1003976986
Frequently Asked Questions
