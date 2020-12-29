Dr. Wright accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christopher Wright, OD
Dr. Christopher Wright, OD is an Optometrist in El Centro, CA.
Dr. Wright works at
-
1
Valley Vision Care Center Optometry534 S 8th St, El Centro, CA 92243 Directions (760) 352-4361
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Wonderful service! Friendly and flexible staff. Very accommodating!
- Optometry
- English
- 1124012745
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.