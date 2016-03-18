Dr. White has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher White, OD
Overview
Dr. Christopher White, OD is an Optometrist in Flowood, MS.
Dr. White works at
Locations
Baptist Medical Clinic - Convenient Care5341 Highway 25, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 919-1300
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The staff is excellent. They are very professional and are able to answer any questions you may have. Dr. White is the best. He took time with me and explained everything thoroughly. I left feeling so much better. Thank you for your wonderful service. I will recommend you to everyone I know.
About Dr. Christopher White, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1073516456
Dr. White accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
