See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Tampa, FL
Dr. Christopher Tumolo, OD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Christopher Tumolo, OD

Optometry
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Christopher Tumolo, OD is an Optometrist in Tampa, FL. 

Dr. Tumolo works at Spectra Eye Care in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Damon Stafford, OD
Dr. Damon Stafford, OD
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Gursharan Dhaliwal, OD
Dr. Gursharan Dhaliwal, OD
6 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Paul Glass, OD
Dr. Paul Glass, OD
10 (158)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Spectra Eye Care
    8712 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa, FL 33625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 616-7016
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:30am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Tumolo?

Mar 26, 2021
After checking my eye pressure, which I was taking eye drops for. My eye pressure was up. Dr. Tumolo was very concerned & took the time to explain what he thought I needed to take. Wanted to follow up in 5 days. Dr. Tumolo is very professional, knowledgeable & caring!
Snowbird — Mar 26, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Christopher Tumolo, OD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christopher Tumolo, OD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tumolo to family and friends

Dr. Tumolo's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Tumolo

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christopher Tumolo, OD.

About Dr. Christopher Tumolo, OD

Specialties
  • Optometry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1497381057
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Christopher Tumolo, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tumolo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Tumolo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tumolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tumolo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tumolo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tumolo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tumolo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Christopher Tumolo, OD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.