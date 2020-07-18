Christopher Trujillo is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christopher Trujillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christopher Trujillo
Offers telehealth
Overview
Christopher Trujillo is a Nurse Practitioner in Pueblo, CO.
Christopher Trujillo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Colorado Adult Primary Care111 W Evans Ave, Pueblo, CO 81004 Directions (719) 542-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christopher Trujillo?
Chris was recommended to me by a co worker. I am totally happy having him as my PCP. He takes the time to hear about your issues and explains, recommends, etc. Not just a 15 min in and out visit. The staff is also very caring and will take time to help out
About Christopher Trujillo
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1518206531
Frequently Asked Questions
Christopher Trujillo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Christopher Trujillo accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christopher Trujillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christopher Trujillo works at
8 patients have reviewed Christopher Trujillo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Trujillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christopher Trujillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christopher Trujillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.