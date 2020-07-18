See All Nurse Practitioners in Pueblo, CO
Christopher Trujillo Icon-share Share Profile

Christopher Trujillo

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Christopher Trujillo is a Nurse Practitioner in Pueblo, CO. 

Christopher Trujillo works at Colorado Adult Primary Care in Pueblo, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Adult Primary Care
    111 W Evans Ave, Pueblo, CO 81004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 542-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Christopher Trujillo?

    Jul 18, 2020
    Chris was recommended to me by a co worker. I am totally happy having him as my PCP. He takes the time to hear about your issues and explains, recommends, etc. Not just a 15 min in and out visit. The staff is also very caring and will take time to help out
    Suzette Keys — Jul 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Christopher Trujillo
    How would you rate your experience with Christopher Trujillo?
    • Likelihood of recommending Christopher Trujillo to family and friends

    Christopher Trujillo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Christopher Trujillo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Christopher Trujillo.

    About Christopher Trujillo

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518206531
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christopher Trujillo is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christopher Trujillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Christopher Trujillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christopher Trujillo works at Colorado Adult Primary Care in Pueblo, CO. View the full address on Christopher Trujillo’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Christopher Trujillo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Trujillo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christopher Trujillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christopher Trujillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Christopher Trujillo?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.