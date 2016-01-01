Dr. Christopher Trigani, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trigani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Trigani, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Trigani, PHD is a Psychologist in Neptune City, NJ.
Dr. Trigani works at
Locations
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Faculty81 Davis Ave, Neptune City, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 918-0018
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christopher Trigani, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1093784779
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trigani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trigani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trigani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trigani works at
Dr. Trigani has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trigani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trigani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trigani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.