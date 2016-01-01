Dr. Tillitski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Tillitski, PHD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Tillitski, PHD is a Psychologist in Macon, GA.
Dr. Tillitski works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Behavioral Medicine LLC3585 Vineville Ave, Macon, GA 31204 Directions (478) 476-0403
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tillitski?
About Dr. Christopher Tillitski, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1467545988
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tillitski accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tillitski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tillitski works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tillitski. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tillitski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tillitski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tillitski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.