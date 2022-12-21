Christopher Thompson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christopher Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christopher Thompson, PA-C
Overview
Christopher Thompson, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in General Practice (Physician Assistant), has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Trevecca Nazarene Universtiy.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Spartanburg1650 Skylyn Dr Ste 402, Spartanburg, SC 29307 Directions (803) 373-0495Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The Doctor and assistant are very profesional and friendly.
About Christopher Thompson, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1942544119
Education & Certifications
- Trevecca Nazarene Universtiy
Frequently Asked Questions
Christopher Thompson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Christopher Thompson using Healthline FindCare.
Christopher Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christopher Thompson speaks Spanish.
70 patients have reviewed Christopher Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Thompson.
