Dr. Christopher Thoma, DC

Chiropractic
5 (5)
Overview

Dr. Christopher Thoma, DC is a Chiropractor in Chesterfield, MO. 

Dr. Thoma works at Total Health Correction in Chesterfield, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Total Health Correction
    510 Baxter Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 207-6600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 15, 2022
I have been a patient of Dr Thoma for many years. He always helps me and gives unselfish advice. I have sent my son to him and he feels the same way. I would recommend him to anybody. He will go above and beyond. He even helped me get my car out of a ditch. A great doctor and a caring human being.
helga james — Dec 15, 2022
Photo: Dr. Christopher Thoma, DC
About Dr. Christopher Thoma, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1679942775
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Thoma has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Thoma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Thoma works at Total Health Correction in Chesterfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Thoma’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Thoma. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thoma.

