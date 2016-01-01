Dr. Christopher Testa, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Testa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Testa, OD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Testa, OD is an Optometrist in Fredericksburg, VA.
Dr. Testa works at
Locations
-
1
Access Eye4516 Plank Rd, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 Directions (540) 786-3900
- 2 7347 Bell Creek Rd Ste 200, Mechanicsville, VA 23111 Directions (804) 746-5245
-
3
Charles P Gilchrist Od Inc402 Airport Rd, Tappahannock, VA 22560 Directions (804) 443-5388
-
4
Virginia Vision & Surgery Pllc4917 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy Ste 1A, Aylett, VA 23009 Directions (804) 769-4362
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Testa?
About Dr. Christopher Testa, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1255581997
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Testa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Testa accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Testa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Testa works at
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Testa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Testa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Testa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Testa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.