Dr. Christopher Testa, OD

Optometry
5 (47)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Christopher Testa, OD is an Optometrist in Fredericksburg, VA. 

Dr. Testa works at Access Eye Centers in Fredericksburg, VA with other offices in Mechanicsville, VA, Tappahannock, VA and Aylett, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Access Eye
    4516 Plank Rd, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 786-3900
  2. 2
    7347 Bell Creek Rd Ste 200, Mechanicsville, VA 23111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 746-5245
  3. 3
    Charles P Gilchrist Od Inc
    402 Airport Rd, Tappahannock, VA 22560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 443-5388
  4. 4
    Virginia Vision & Surgery Pllc
    4917 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy Ste 1A, Aylett, VA 23009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 769-4362
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    About Dr. Christopher Testa, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255581997
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Testa, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Testa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Testa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Testa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Testa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Testa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Testa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Testa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

