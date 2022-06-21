Christopher Stamatakos, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christopher Stamatakos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christopher Stamatakos, PA-C
Overview
Christopher Stamatakos, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Vancouver, WA.
Christopher Stamatakos works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Legacy Medical Group-Salmon Creek Family Medicine2101 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA 98686 Directions (360) 487-4848
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christopher Stamatakos?
Outstanding. Lifesaving. Seriously thank you to this doctor because you saved my life and my kids going to have their mom a little while longer. So many before him didn't even look at the obvious symptoms that I was unaware of that equaled heart failure. Although I never got to talk to him since then I just want to sincerely thank you so much from the bottom of my heart. Fred Scott's daughter, Deborah Venetucci
About Christopher Stamatakos, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- 1326068792
Frequently Asked Questions
Christopher Stamatakos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Christopher Stamatakos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christopher Stamatakos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christopher Stamatakos works at
12 patients have reviewed Christopher Stamatakos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Stamatakos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christopher Stamatakos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christopher Stamatakos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.