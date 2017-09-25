See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Birmingham, AL
Marriage & Family Therapy
Christopher Simmons, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Birmingham, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO.

Christopher Simmons works at InnerCare Counseling in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    InnerCare Counseling
    5520 Highway 280 Ste 4, Birmingham, AL 35242 (205) 201-1124
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 25, 2017
    I've been seeing him for about 9 months and he helps me gain insight into so many areas of my life. He is easy to schedule with and on time with my appointments and those before and after me.
    Claire in Hoover, al — Sep 25, 2017
    Specialties
    Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1750683066
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO
    Undergraduate School
    Samford University
