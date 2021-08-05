Christopher Serrone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Christopher Serrone, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Christopher Serrone, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
Christopher Serrone works at
Locations
Pueblo Family Physicians4350 N 19th Ave Ste 6, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Directions (602) 264-9191
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Serrone listens carefully and is very knowledgeable. I have not received the same level of care and attention from any other doctor as I did from Dr Serrone.
About Christopher Serrone, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1366830945
Christopher Serrone accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christopher Serrone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christopher Serrone works at
4 patients have reviewed Christopher Serrone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Serrone.
