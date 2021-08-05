See All Nurse Practitioners in Phoenix, AZ
Christopher Serrone, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (4)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Christopher Serrone, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. 

Christopher Serrone works at PUEBLO FAMILY PHYSICIANS in Phoenix, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pueblo Family Physicians
    Pueblo Family Physicians
4350 N 19th Ave Ste 6, Phoenix, AZ 85015
(602) 264-9191
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance:
• Cigna
• Humana

    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 05, 2021
    Mihai — Aug 05, 2021
    About Christopher Serrone, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366830945
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christopher Serrone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christopher Serrone works at PUEBLO FAMILY PHYSICIANS in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Christopher Serrone’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Christopher Serrone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Serrone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christopher Serrone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christopher Serrone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
