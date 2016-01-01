Dr. Christopher Savard, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Savard, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Savard, PHD is a Psychologist in Wilmington, NC.
Dr. Savard works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ross E Williams MD1121 Medical Center Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 763-8134
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Savard?
About Dr. Christopher Savard, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1659456853
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Savard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Savard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Savard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Savard works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Savard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.