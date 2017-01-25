Christopher Rhone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Christopher Rhone, LCPC
Overview
Christopher Rhone, LCPC is a Counselor in Downers Grove, IL.
Locations
Advocate Medical Group Psychiatry Downers Grove1341 WARREN AVE, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 719-5454
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Chris for about 13 years. I originally was seeing him because I was suffering from depression. The first year or two I was concurrently being treated with Dr. Pecen. Following my recovery, I decided to stay with him for my own mental health benefit. I have not had a relapse which some people are prone. I have continued my sessions with Chris because I very much value the self-awareness and growth that I have experienced with Chris over the years.
About Christopher Rhone, LCPC
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Christopher Rhone accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christopher Rhone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Christopher Rhone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Rhone.
