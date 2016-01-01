See All Physicians Assistants in Federal Way, WA
Christopher Pratt

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Christopher Pratt is a Physician Assistant in Federal Way, WA. 

Christopher Pratt works at Practice in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Office
    33501 1st Way S # 200, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1497137889
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

  • Virginia Mason Medical Center

Christopher Pratt is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christopher Pratt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Christopher Pratt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Christopher Pratt works at Practice in Federal Way, WA. View the full address on Christopher Pratt’s profile.

Christopher Pratt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Pratt.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christopher Pratt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christopher Pratt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
