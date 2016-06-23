Dr. Christopher Napoli, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Napoli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Napoli, DC
Overview
Dr. Christopher Napoli, DC is a Chiropractor in Staten Island, NY.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 611 LAMOKA AVE, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (718) 967-0300
View All Accepted Carriers
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Napoli?
Dr. Napoli is thorough and caring. He takes the time to listen to all that you have to say as to not to jump to conclusions as to what he thinks is wrong with you. You might have to wait a little but it's just because he's taking the appropriate time needed with each patient to address their individual needs. It's worth waiting a few minutes to be treated by someone who cares!
About Dr. Christopher Napoli, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1023141884
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Napoli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Napoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Napoli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Napoli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Napoli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Napoli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.