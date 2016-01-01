See All Physicians Assistants in Mesa, AZ
Christopher Morris, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Christopher Morris, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Banner Ironwood Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and Mountain Vista Medical Center.

Christopher Morris works at East Valley Urology Center in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    East Valley Urology Center
    6116 E Arbor Ave Ste 108, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 219-1010
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Baywood Medical Center
  • Banner Ironwood Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
  • Mountain Vista Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bladder Cancer
Bladder Diseases
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testosterone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MercyCare Health Plans
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Christopher Morris, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1366451007
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine
    • Northern Arizona Univerity
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christopher Morris, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christopher Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Christopher Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christopher Morris works at East Valley Urology Center in Mesa, AZ. View the full address on Christopher Morris’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Christopher Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Morris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christopher Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christopher Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

