Christopher Moore, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Christopher Moore, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in North Las Vegas, NV. 

Christopher Moore works at Womens Health Associates in North Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Womens Health Associates
    3930 W Ann Rd, North Las Vegas, NV 89031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 438-4692
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Feb 26, 2021
    I’ve been seeing Chris for years as my primary. He is a beautiful person! Very caring and really goes that extra mile to make sure you are taken care of! I would definitely recommend him to any woman for their healthcare provider!
    Feb 26, 2021
    About Christopher Moore, APN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447248711
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christopher Moore, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christopher Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Christopher Moore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Christopher Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christopher Moore works at Womens Health Associates in North Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Christopher Moore’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Christopher Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Moore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christopher Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christopher Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

