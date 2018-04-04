Christopher Moon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Christopher Moon, LPC
Offers telehealth
Christopher Moon, LPC is a Counselor in Lees Summit, MO.
Midwest Psychiatric Consultants PC200 NE Missouri Rd Ste 302, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions (816) 523-0103
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Chris is hands down the absolute best counselor I have ever been to! I am so thankful to have found him! He has helped me find myself again! I highly recommend Chris!
About Christopher Moon, LPC
- Counseling
- English
Christopher Moon accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christopher Moon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Christopher Moon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Moon.
