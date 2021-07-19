See All Counselors in Knoxville, TN
Christopher Montanaro, MED

Counseling
Christopher Montanaro, MED is a Counselor in Knoxville, TN. 

Christopher Montanaro works at Chris Montanaro in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Chris Montanaro
    6208 Baum Dr Ste 5, Knoxville, TN 37919 (606) 390-1416

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Stress
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 19, 2021
    I feel that virtual counseling was a great option for me. I gave 4 stars because I would like to have had appointments on Sunday and he could not provide that.
    Rhonda — Jul 19, 2021
    About Christopher Montanaro, MED

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1013187731
    Christopher Montanaro, MED is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christopher Montanaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Christopher Montanaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christopher Montanaro works at Chris Montanaro in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Christopher Montanaro’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Christopher Montanaro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Montanaro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christopher Montanaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christopher Montanaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

