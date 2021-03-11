See All Chiropractors in Spokane, WA
Dr. Christopher Melich, DC

Chiropractic
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christopher Melich, DC is a Chiropractor in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital and Multicare Valley Hospital.

Dr. Melich works at MultiCare Neuroscience and MSK - Spokane 3W in Spokane, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MultiCare Rockwood Main Clinic
    400 E 5th Ave Ste 3W, Spokane, WA 99202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 755-6850

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Multicare Deaconess Hospital
  • Multicare Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Disorders
Fibromyalgia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Rehabilitation Exercises Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
    • Aetna
    • Asuris Northwest Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • LifeWise
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 11, 2021
    Mar 11, 2021
I could tell within the first few minutes that this would be a good experience. I've had migraines and chronic pain that has gotten progressively worse for years, and the attention Dr Melich paid made a huge difference in just the first appointment. Literally finding the places in my back and neck that have been bothering me for years within the first few minutes of the exam, showing me different stretches and posturing exercises, and communicating what is happening in easy to understand ways, has made me excited for my future health like I haven't felt in a long time.
    Craig — Mar 11, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Melich, DC
    About Dr. Christopher Melich, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447365457
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Palmer College Of Chiropractic
    Undergraduate School
    • Eastern Washington University
