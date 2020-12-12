Dr. Christopher McDaniels, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDaniels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher McDaniels, OD
Overview
Dr. Christopher McDaniels, OD is an Optometrist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Optometry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern State University and is affiliated with W W Hastings Indian Hospital.
Dr. McDaniels works at
Locations
-
1
LOOK Eyecare & Eyewear3746 S PEORIA AVE, Tulsa, OK 74105 Directions (918) 992-5337Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturday8:30am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- W W Hastings Indian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Avesis
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Vision Administrators, LLC
- Spectera
- Superior Vision
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McDaniels?
It was a great experience from the moment that I walked in, the front desk staff was extremely friendly and helpful. They took Covid precautions very seriously and offered hand sanitizer the moment you walked in the door. Everyone was wearing masks, including all of the patients. I waited less than five minutes before I was taken back for my initial testing. Once that was finished I was quickly greeted by Dr. McDaniels, who was very friendly and knowledgeable. He did not try to push any extra costs on me and gave me straightforward answers to all my questions. I highly recommend Dr. McDaniels and his staff.
About Dr. Christopher McDaniels, OD
- Optometry
- 13 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language
- 1861705659
Education & Certifications
- Northeastern State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDaniels has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDaniels accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDaniels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDaniels works at
Dr. McDaniels speaks American Sign Language.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. McDaniels. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDaniels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDaniels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDaniels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.