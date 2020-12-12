Overview

Dr. Christopher McDaniels, OD is an Optometrist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Optometry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern State University and is affiliated with W W Hastings Indian Hospital.



Dr. McDaniels works at Look Eyecare and Eyewear in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.