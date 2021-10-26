Christopher Matich, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christopher Matich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christopher Matich, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Christopher Matich, PA is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Draper, UT.
Christopher Matich works at
Locations
1
Foothill Family Clinic LLC13953 S BANGERTER PKWY, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (385) 900-4090Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
If you want a provider who listens and is genuine. Go to Chris. I had a bout with Tuberculosis, and I had no idea but I kept getting depleted week after and week. Thinking it was covid but test came back negative. He is honest, prompt and humble. Great attitude. The day I saw him was the day he phoned me late at night to share his concern after discussing with the radiologist. I'm thankful for his quick actions. I was able to start treatment, I'm thankful for his honesty where he wasn't quick to diagnose me with something else. He shared his concern and mentioned he would further discuss with radiologist which he exactly did and called me the same day. So go to him. He is solid!
About Christopher Matich, PA
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- 1760859300
Frequently Asked Questions
Christopher Matich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Christopher Matich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christopher Matich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Christopher Matich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Matich.
