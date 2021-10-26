See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Draper, UT
Christopher Matich, PA

Geriatric Medicine
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Christopher Matich, PA is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Draper, UT. 

Christopher Matich works at Foothill Family Clinic LLC in Draper, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Foothill Family Clinic LLC
    13953 S BANGERTER PKWY, Draper, UT 84020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (385) 900-4090
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 26, 2021
    If you want a provider who listens and is genuine. Go to Chris. I had a bout with Tuberculosis, and I had no idea but I kept getting depleted week after and week. Thinking it was covid but test came back negative. He is honest, prompt and humble. Great attitude. The day I saw him was the day he phoned me late at night to share his concern after discussing with the radiologist. I'm thankful for his quick actions. I was able to start treatment, I'm thankful for his honesty where he wasn't quick to diagnose me with something else. He shared his concern and mentioned he would further discuss with radiologist which he exactly did and called me the same day. So go to him. He is solid!
    — Oct 26, 2021
    Photo: Christopher Matich, PA
    About Christopher Matich, PA

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760859300
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christopher Matich, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christopher Matich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Christopher Matich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christopher Matich works at Foothill Family Clinic LLC in Draper, UT. View the full address on Christopher Matich’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Christopher Matich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Matich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christopher Matich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christopher Matich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

