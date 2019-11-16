Christopher Maier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Christopher Maier, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Christopher Maier, LMHC is a Counselor in Marysville, WA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 14219 Smokey Point Blvd Bldg 1, Marysville, WA 98271 Directions (360) 659-8261
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
Ratings & Reviews
I really like him, he is exactly as the other reviews said and yes, be ready to put in some work, It doesn't happen any other way. I appreciated him doing his job and actually helping by giving homework..... not just listening.
About Christopher Maier, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1588704357
Frequently Asked Questions
Christopher Maier accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christopher Maier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Christopher Maier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Maier.
