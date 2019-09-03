See All Nurse Practitioners in Hoffman Estates, IL
Christopher Lynn, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Christopher Lynn, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Hoffman Estates, IL. 

Christopher Lynn works at Aleksandr Dekhtyar, M.D., SC & Associates in Hoffman Estates, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Office of Dr. Aleksandr Dekhtyar and Associates
    2500 W Higgins Rd Ste 210, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 489-3888

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Sep 03, 2019
Christopher L. is absolutely great and very knowledgable in psychiatry, I would recommend him to any patient. The office is great and very flexible with scheduling, can help to squeeze you in in emergency.
Sep 03, 2019
About Christopher Lynn, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1922479617
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Christopher Lynn, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christopher Lynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Christopher Lynn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Christopher Lynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Christopher Lynn works at Aleksandr Dekhtyar, M.D., SC & Associates in Hoffman Estates, IL. View the full address on Christopher Lynn’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Christopher Lynn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Lynn.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christopher Lynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christopher Lynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

