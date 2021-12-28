See All Nurse Practitioners in Clearwater, FL
Christopher Luecke, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Overview

Christopher Luecke, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Clearwater, FL. 

Christopher Luecke works at One Health Primary Care in Clearwater, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    3251 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste 303, Clearwater, FL 33761

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Dec 28, 2021
Chris is the first person in the field who actually listened to me and ran the tests needed to diagnose me. I've been to countless doctors in multiple states, all of which run basic blood, urine, imaging labs and say everything looks normal and that I need to change my diet and lose weight. Neither of which were the cause of my condition. Chris actually listened and did his due diligence and was able to diagnose my condition and get me on a treatment plan that has been working. I have not felt this good in almost 15 years. Thanks Chris!
N.S. — Dec 28, 2021
About Christopher Luecke, ARNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1184260028
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

