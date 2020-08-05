See All Chiropractors in Kenosha, WI
Dr. Christopher Limbach, DC

Chiropractic
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christopher Limbach, DC is a Chiropractor in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern College Of Chiropractic.

Dr. Limbach works at Limbach Family Chiropractic, Kenosha, WI in Kenosha, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Main Office
    3916 67TH ST, Kenosha, WI 53142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 605-4770
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:30pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 7:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis
Adult Scoliosis
Arthritis
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis
Adult Scoliosis
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis
Adult Scoliosis
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Spine
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Back Sprain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Headache
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain Management
Cluster Headache
Degenerative Scoliosis
Elbow Pain
Electrical Stimulation
Exercise Counseling
Fibromyalgia
Hand Pain
Head and Neck Conditions
Headache
Herniated Disc
Hypertension Headache
Joint Disorders
Kyphosis
Lordosis
Lower Back Injuries
Migraine
Mild Headache
Neck Injuries
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Pain
Neuropathic Arthropathy
Osteoarthritis
Pain Disorder
Pain Management
Physical Therapy
Postoperative Pain
Primary Fibromyalgia
Recurrent Headache
Rheumatoid Arthritis-Related Fibromyalgia
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sciatica as Seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis
Scoliosis
Secondary Fibromyalgia
Severe Headache
Shoulder Pain
Spinal Instability
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylarthritis
Spondylarthropathy
Sports Injuries
Sprain
Tension Headache
Trigger Point Therapy
Vascular Headache
Wear and Tear Arthritis
Whiplash
Wrist Pain
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 05, 2020
    The office is small but the service is big! Dr. Limbach always makes us feel wonderful when we leave the office. He's gentle and courteous, and goes right to work on our pain from Amazon where we work. I've recommended him to others from Amazon too!
    Julie McLaughlin — Aug 05, 2020
    About Dr. Christopher Limbach, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811013329
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Northwestern College Of Chiropractic
    Undergraduate School
    • Uw Parkside
