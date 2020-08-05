Dr. Christopher Limbach, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Limbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Limbach, DC
Overview
Dr. Christopher Limbach, DC is a Chiropractor in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern College Of Chiropractic.
Dr. Limbach works at
Locations
-
1
Main Office3916 67TH ST, Kenosha, WI 53142 Directions (262) 605-4770Monday10:00am - 7:30pmTuesday10:00am - 7:30pmWednesday10:00am - 7:30pmThursday10:00am - 5:30pmFriday10:00am - 7:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Limbach?
The office is small but the service is big! Dr. Limbach always makes us feel wonderful when we leave the office. He's gentle and courteous, and goes right to work on our pain from Amazon where we work. I've recommended him to others from Amazon too!
About Dr. Christopher Limbach, DC
- Chiropractic
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1811013329
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern College Of Chiropractic
- Uw Parkside
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Limbach has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Limbach accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Limbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Limbach works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Limbach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Limbach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Limbach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Limbach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.